Crescent Point Energy (CPG) PT Raised to C$8.00

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$6.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Monday. GMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$10.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised Crescent Point Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$8.75.

Shares of Crescent Point Energy stock opened at C$5.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion and a PE ratio of -1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.85. Crescent Point Energy has a 1 year low of C$3.24 and a 1 year high of C$11.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is -7.55%.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

