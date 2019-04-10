Cowen Reiterates Outperform Rating for XPO Logistics (XPO)

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Cowen in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $80.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $79.00. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on XPO. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (down from $103.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.74.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $59.76 on Monday. XPO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $41.05 and a fifty-two week high of $116.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.11). XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its position in XPO Logistics by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in XPO Logistics by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; and logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments.

