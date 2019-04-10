Cowen Lowers Lennox International (LII) to Market Perform

Cowen lowered shares of Lennox International (NYSE:LII) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have $276.36 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a hold rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Lennox International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $253.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $219.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $237.03.

Shares of Lennox International stock opened at $272.87 on Tuesday. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $177.36 and a 1 year high of $276.97. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.93. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 297.46%. The business had revenue of $843.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Lennox International’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 27.18%.

In related news, Chairman Todd M. Bluedorn sold 16,168 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total value of $4,055,581.12. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 149,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,395,227.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Chris Kosel sold 416 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $104,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,468 shares of company stock valued at $12,069,435. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 196.6% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International in the third quarter worth $127,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International in the first quarter worth $328,000. 69.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides climate control solutions in North America, Europe, Russia, Turkey, the Middle East, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

