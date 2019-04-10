Country Club Trust Company n.a. Has $4.03 Million Holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (VOD)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 44.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,664 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,581 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $4,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,323 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,062 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,750 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stumpf Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Stumpf Capital Management LLC now owns 73,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VOD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. UBS Group raised Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. BidaskClub cut Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Vodafone Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Macquarie raised Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.13.

Shares of NASDAQ VOD traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.28. The company had a trading volume of 263,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,167,812. Vodafone Group Plc has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $30.20. The stock has a market cap of $48.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

