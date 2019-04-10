Country Club Trust Company n.a. Has $10.85 Million Holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (BOH)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lowered its stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 137,535 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii makes up approximately 1.3% of Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $10,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,930,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,928,000 after purchasing an additional 138,109 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,977,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,859,000 after purchasing an additional 127,262 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,977,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,859,000 after purchasing an additional 127,262 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,057,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,209,000 after purchasing an additional 20,612 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,035,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,716,000 after purchasing an additional 61,600 shares during the period. 75.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $464,423.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,883,704.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Friday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Bank of Hawaii currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.50.

BOH traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $80.08. 2,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,187. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52 week low of $63.64 and a 52 week high of $88.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.87.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.06). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $166.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Hawaii announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $130.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.42%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

