Cosmos (ATOM) Price Hits $3.88 on Major Exchanges

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $4.07 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for approximately $3.88 or 0.00072043 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Coinone, GDAC and BitForex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00005286 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00024683 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00012201 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00145988 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00009014 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000145 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002990 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000363 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 236,355,290 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network

Buying and Selling Cosmos

Cosmos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, Hotbit, BitForex and Coinone. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

