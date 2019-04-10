CorVel Co. (CRVL) Major Shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc Sells 6,473 Shares of Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 6,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.42, for a total value of $442,882.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,867,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,845,818.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Corstar Holdings Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 29th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 5,405 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total value of $352,351.95.

On Monday, April 1st, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 6,655 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $434,305.30.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 1,804 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $117,350.20.

On Thursday, March 21st, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 5,251 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.38, for a total value of $343,310.38.

On Monday, March 18th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 6,852 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $453,602.40.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 2,954 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $192,364.48.

On Thursday, March 14th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 16,035 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $1,056,065.10.

On Thursday, February 14th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 27,513 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total value of $1,807,604.10.

On Friday, January 25th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 484 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $31,479.36.

On Friday, January 18th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 100 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $6,500.00.

CorVel stock opened at $66.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 0.69. CorVel Co. has a 12-month low of $48.63 and a 12-month high of $70.73.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $146.08 million for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 7.45%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in CorVel during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CorVel by 148.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in CorVel during the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CorVel during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC bought a new position in CorVel during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

