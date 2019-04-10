Corus Entertainment (CJR) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) – Stock analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Corus Entertainment in a report released on Monday, April 8th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the company will earn $0.69 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.05.

Separately, Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Corus Entertainment in a research note on Monday, January 14th.

Corus Entertainment has a one year low of C$6.93 and a one year high of C$14.10.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 11th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$467.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$450.70 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.

