Corus Entertainment (CJR.B) PT Raised to C$7.50

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its target price upped by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.74% from the stock’s previous close.

CJR.B has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities raised shares of Corus Entertainment from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$7.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Cormark raised shares of Corus Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$5.65 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.78.

CJR.B opened at C$7.30 on Monday. Corus Entertainment has a 52 week low of C$6.93 and a 52 week high of C$14.10.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

