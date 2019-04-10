Cordasco Financial Network Takes Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)

Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 961,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,362,000 after acquiring an additional 36,452 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6,226.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 853,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,182,000 after acquiring an additional 839,736 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 849,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,764,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 273,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,736,000 after acquiring an additional 126,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 269,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,945,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.42. 6,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,629. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $154.72 and a 1-year high of $206.77.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/10/cordasco-financial-network-takes-position-in-vanguard-information-technology-etf-vgt.html.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.5968 per share. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.