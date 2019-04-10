Cordasco Financial Network Purchases New Stake in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (CSD)

Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (NYSEARCA:CSD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Capital Management LLC now owns 89,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter.

CSD traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,532. Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF has a one year low of $39.49 and a one year high of $56.70.

Guggenheim Spin-Off ETF, formerly Claymore/Beacon Spin-Off ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Beacon Spin-off Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs) and master limited partnerships (MLPs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs included in the Index).

