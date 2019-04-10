Cordasco Financial Network Purchases 768 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR)

Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 251.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,987,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,003,000 after purchasing an additional 171,947 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 4,848,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,027,000 after buying an additional 166,284 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 897,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,074,000 after buying an additional 12,295 shares in the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 464,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,934,000 after buying an additional 6,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 352,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,150,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.18 on Wednesday, reaching $132.03. 1,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,097. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $107.57 and a 52 week high of $143.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.5895 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

