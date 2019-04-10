Cooper Financial Group Purchases Shares of 11,979 Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 32.2% during the third quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 6,890,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,438 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its stake in Pfizer by 3.2% during the third quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,039,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,817,000 after acquiring an additional 32,071 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.4% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 125,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Pfizer by 160.7% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 83,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 51,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 400,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,652,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Rady A. Johnson sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total value of $357,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,450.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,573,558. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 332,526 shares of company stock valued at $14,346,539 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on PFE. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.16.

PFE stock opened at $42.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $34.37 and a one year high of $46.47. The company has a market capitalization of $256.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.75.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Pfizer had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

