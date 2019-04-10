Control4 Corp (CTRL) Receives $28.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Control4 Corp (NASDAQ:CTRL) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.40.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CTRL shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Control4 from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Control4 in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Control4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Control4 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Control4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th.

In other Control4 news, SVP Bryce Judd sold 3,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $59,587.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,844 shares in the company, valued at $157,688.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan Cashen sold 5,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $90,998.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,998.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,813 shares of company stock valued at $359,169. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Control4 during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Control4 during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in Control4 by 866.7% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Control4 during the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in Control4 by 353.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

CTRL opened at $16.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $456.53 million, a PE ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.89. Control4 has a 52-week low of $15.59 and a 52-week high of $37.62.

Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.07 million. Control4 had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Control4 will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Control4

Control4 Corporation provides smart home and business solutions in the United States, Australia, Canada, China, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers Control4 solution that functions as the operating system of the home, integrating audio, video, lighting, temperature, security, communications, and other devices into a unified automation solution.

