Contrasting Financial Institutions (FISI) and Pinnacle Bankshares (PPBN)

Pinnacle Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PPBN) and Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

Pinnacle Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Financial Institutions pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Financial Institutions pays out 38.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Financial Institutions has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Financial Institutions is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Pinnacle Bankshares and Financial Institutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinnacle Bankshares $22.47 million 2.14 $4.16 million N/A N/A Financial Institutions $189.21 million 2.37 $39.53 million $2.57 10.94

Financial Institutions has higher revenue and earnings than Pinnacle Bankshares.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Pinnacle Bankshares and Financial Institutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinnacle Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Financial Institutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.8% of Pinnacle Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.0% of Financial Institutions shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Pinnacle Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Financial Institutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pinnacle Bankshares and Financial Institutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinnacle Bankshares 18.51% 10.24% 0.89% Financial Institutions 20.89% 11.41% 1.00%

Risk and Volatility

Pinnacle Bankshares has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Financial Institutions has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Financial Institutions beats Pinnacle Bankshares on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pinnacle Bankshares

Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation operates as a bank holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and savings and time deposits. It also provides residential and commercial mortgages, home equity loans, consumer installment loans, construction loans, agricultural loans, investment loans, small business loans, commercial lines of credit, letters of credit, real estate mortgages, and student loans, as well as overdraft protection. It also provides insurance, including property and casualty, life, and health, as well as investment and annuity products; merchant bankcard processing and cash management services; surety bonds; and check and credit cards, telephone banking, ATM, simplified employee pensions, and e-commerce and other services. The company offers its products and services through nine offices, including main office and Vista Branch in the Town of Altavista; the Airport, Timberlake, and Rustburg branches in Campbell County; Old Forest Road branch and Odd Fellows Road branch in the City of Lynchburg; Forest branch in Bedford County; and Amherst branch in the Town of Amherst. Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Altavista, Virginia.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc. provides banking solutions. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases. The bank offers consumer loans, including credit card loans, revolving credit plans, and automotive loans. The bank offers commercial real estate loans for land development and on-site construction of industrial, commercial, residential, or farm buildings in the United States; real estate-backed residential loans; and commercial loans collateralized by real estate properties. It offers domestic and foreign commercial and industrial loans. The bank offers loans for the purpose of financing agricultural production; loans which include planned and unplanned overdrafts, to governments in non-U.S. countries, to their official institutions, and to international and regional institutions. For 2017, the bank has an asset value of 4.3 million USD. The bank has generated a net income of 39,526 USD in December 31, 2017. Financial Institutions, Inc. was founded in 1817 and is based in Warsaw, New York.

