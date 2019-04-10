Contrasting Barrick Gold (GOLD) & Osisko gold royalties (OR)

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) and Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.7% of Barrick Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of Osisko gold royalties shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Barrick Gold pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Osisko gold royalties pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Barrick Gold pays out 80.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Osisko gold royalties pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Barrick Gold has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Osisko gold royalties has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Barrick Gold is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Barrick Gold has a beta of -0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 152% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Osisko gold royalties has a beta of -0.18, suggesting that its stock price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Barrick Gold and Osisko gold royalties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barrick Gold -21.33% 3.85% 1.68% Osisko gold royalties -21.05% 1.68% 1.29%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Barrick Gold and Osisko gold royalties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barrick Gold 1 10 6 0 2.29 Osisko gold royalties 0 1 5 0 2.83

Barrick Gold currently has a consensus price target of $14.82, indicating a potential upside of 8.03%. Osisko gold royalties has a consensus price target of $17.17, indicating a potential upside of 48.12%. Given Osisko gold royalties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Osisko gold royalties is more favorable than Barrick Gold.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Barrick Gold and Osisko gold royalties’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barrick Gold $7.24 billion 3.32 -$1.55 billion $0.35 39.20 Osisko gold royalties $378.44 million 4.74 -$81.46 million $0.15 77.27

Osisko gold royalties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Barrick Gold. Barrick Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Osisko gold royalties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the ZaldÃ­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia. It also owns gold mines and exploration properties in Africa; and gold projects located in South America and North America. Barrick Gold Corporation has strategic cooperation agreement with Shandong Gold Group Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Osisko gold royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold and silver mine; and a silver stream on the Gibraltar mine, all located in Canada. The company also has a 100% silver stream on the Mantos Blancos copper mine in Chile. It holds a portfolio of approximately 130 royalties, streams, and precious metal offtakes in North America; and owns rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects primarily in Canada. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

