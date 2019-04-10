ContractNet Market Cap Reaches $0.00 (CNET)

ContractNet (CURRENCY:CNET) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. During the last week, ContractNet has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One ContractNet coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha and CoinBene. ContractNet has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $48.00 worth of ContractNet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006756 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00349728 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019145 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.89 or 0.01516571 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00238115 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005628 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00001244 BTC.

ContractNet Profile

ContractNet’s total supply is 23,000,000 coins. ContractNet’s official Twitter account is @contractNetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ContractNet is contractnet.com . The official message board for ContractNet is medium.com/@contractnetlabs

ContractNet Coin Trading

ContractNet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContractNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContractNet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ContractNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

