Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $2.68 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Constellation Brands in a research note issued on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy expects that the company will earn $2.68 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Constellation Brands’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.67%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on STZ. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. OTR Global lowered shares of Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Macquarie set a $192.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $246.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.42.

Shares of STZ opened at $190.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $150.37 and a 1 year high of $236.62. The company has a market cap of $36.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.02%.

In other news, Director Barry A. Fromberg sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.72, for a total transaction of $262,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,186,892.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas Michael Kane sold 3,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total transaction of $583,735.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,381 shares of company stock valued at $985,986 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STZ. Truewealth LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 467.9% in the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ledyard National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Obregon Brewery, and Ballast Point brands.

