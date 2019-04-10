Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) Holdings Reduced by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA trimmed its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 192,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,195 shares in the last quarter. Surevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 83.5% during the first quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 9,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.9% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 218,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.7% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 293,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 20.4% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 76,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,459,000 after acquiring an additional 12,898 shares in the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ED shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.39.

Shares of ED traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.97. The company had a trading volume of 41,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,779. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $85.87. The company has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 12th. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.52%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

