Concert Pharmaceuticals (CNCE) Shares Down 3.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after JMP Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $20.00. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Concert Pharmaceuticals traded as low as $10.26 and last traded at $10.66. Approximately 8,607 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 428,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Concert Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Concert Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 452.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 6,185 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $160,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $258.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.15). Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.33% and a negative net margin of 533.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNCE)

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, which has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with narcolepsy; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

