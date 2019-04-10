Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP) Shares Bought by Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,344 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV owned approximately 0.14% of Compass Minerals International worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 169.0% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 361,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,055,000 after acquiring an additional 22,989 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Compass Minerals International news, Chairman Richard S. Grant bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.54 per share, with a total value of $105,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 25,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,323,692.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.27.

Compass Minerals International stock traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.55. The company had a trading volume of 116,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,998. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a one year low of $38.19 and a one year high of $71.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.38). Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $486.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.22%.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

