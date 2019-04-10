Compass Group (CPG) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Compass Group (LON:CPG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC upped their target price on Compass Group from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 1,950 ($25.48) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Compass Group to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 1,715 ($22.41) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($22.87) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compass Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,751.54 ($22.89).

Shares of LON:CPG opened at GBX 1,793 ($23.43) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.28. Compass Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,435 ($18.75) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,814.50 ($23.71).

In related news, insider John Bason purchased 1,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,750 ($22.87) per share, for a total transaction of £19,950 ($26,068.21).

About Compass Group

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

