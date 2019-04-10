Comparing WIRECARD AG/ADR (WCAGY) & KEPPEL LTD/ADR (KPELY)

WIRECARD AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:WCAGY) and KEPPEL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:KPELY) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

WIRECARD AG/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. KEPPEL LTD/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%.

WIRECARD AG/ADR has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KEPPEL LTD/ADR has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WIRECARD AG/ADR and KEPPEL LTD/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WIRECARD AG/ADR $1.68 billion 8.84 $293.56 million N/A N/A KEPPEL LTD/ADR $4.42 billion 2.00 $699.66 million N/A N/A

KEPPEL LTD/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than WIRECARD AG/ADR.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for WIRECARD AG/ADR and KEPPEL LTD/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WIRECARD AG/ADR 1 0 0 0 1.00 KEPPEL LTD/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares WIRECARD AG/ADR and KEPPEL LTD/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WIRECARD AG/ADR 17.84% 20.38% 7.24% KEPPEL LTD/ADR 15.90% 7.92% 3.53%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of WIRECARD AG/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of KEPPEL LTD/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

WIRECARD AG/ADR Company Profile

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes. The Acquiring & Issuing segment offers settlement services for credit card sales for online and terminal payments, as well as current accounts with prepaid cards and EC/Maestro debit cards; processes payment transactions in various currencies; and issues prepaid and debit cards to private and business customers. The Call Center & Communication Services segment offers value added services, aftersales services to customers, and mailing services. The company also offers payment processing solutions include Wirecard Checkout Page, a payment page; credit card processing; direct debit; online banking payment; alternative payment; international payment processing; tokenization; point of sale terminals; card management solutions; and Wirecard Checkout Portal, a payment portal. In addition, it provides mobile payment solutions; risk management solutions, such as fraud prevention, credit worthiness checks, and individual solutions; integration and testing solutions, including enterprise integration, transaction testing, payment hub, customer self-select PIN, and secure mailer solutions; and communication services. The company serves the consumer goods, digital goods, and travel and mobility sectors. It has strategic partnership with Mastercard Incorporated. Wirecard AG was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Aschheim, Germany.

KEPPEL LTD/ADR Company Profile

Keppel Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the offshore and marine, property, and infrastructure businesses in Singapore, China, Brazil, other Far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. It constructs, fabricates, and repairs offshore production facilities and drilling rigs, power barges, specialized vessels, and other offshore production facilities; researches and develops deepwater engineering works; engineers, constructs, and fabricates platforms for the oil and gas sector; undertakes shipyard works and other general business activities; and procures equipment and materials for the construction of offshore production facilities. The company is also involved in the trading and installation of hardware, industrial, marine, and building related products; provision of leasing services; sourcing, fabricating, and supply of steel components; ship repairing, shipbuilding, and conversion activities; marine contracting and ship owning business; painting, blasting, and process and sale of slag; property investment, management, and development activities; fund management; golf and hotel ownership and operation; development of marina lifestyle and residential properties; trading of construction materials; development of district heating and cooling systems; electricity generation and supply, and general wholesale trade businesses; purchase and sale of gaseous fuels; and trading of communication systems and accessories. In addition, it offers jacking systems, and heavy-lift equipment and related services; project management and procurement, towage, financial, real estate investment trust management, logistics and supply chain, warehousing and distribution, data center facilities management, travel agency, and metal fabrication services; housing services for marine workers; and technical consultancy for ship design and engineering works, as well as solid waste treatment solutions. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Singapore.

