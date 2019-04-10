Comparing Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) and Solera National Bancorp (SLRK)

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) and Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Westamerica Bancorporation has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solera National Bancorp has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Westamerica Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Solera National Bancorp does not pay a dividend. Westamerica Bancorporation has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Westamerica Bancorporation and Solera National Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westamerica Bancorporation $199.87 million 8.36 $71.56 million N/A N/A Solera National Bancorp $9.05 million 4.92 $2.23 million N/A N/A

Westamerica Bancorporation has higher revenue and earnings than Solera National Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Westamerica Bancorporation and Solera National Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westamerica Bancorporation 0 2 0 0 2.00 Solera National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Westamerica Bancorporation presently has a consensus target price of $53.00, suggesting a potential downside of 14.71%. Given Westamerica Bancorporation’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Westamerica Bancorporation is more favorable than Solera National Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.8% of Westamerica Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of Solera National Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Westamerica Bancorporation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Solera National Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Westamerica Bancorporation and Solera National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westamerica Bancorporation 36.90% 12.05% 1.29% Solera National Bancorp 24.68% N/A N/A

Summary

Westamerica Bancorporation beats Solera National Bancorp on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation provides banking solutions. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases. The company offers consumer loans, including credit card loans, revolving credit plans, and automotive loans. The company offers commercial real estate loans for land development and on-site construction of industrial, commercial, residential, or farm buildings in the United States; real estate-backed residential loans; and commercial loans collateralized by real estate properties. The company offers domestic and foreign commercial and industrial loans. The bank offers loans for the purpose of financing agricultural production; loans which include planned and unplanned overdrafts, to governments in non-U.S. countries, to their official institutions, and to international and regional institutions. For 2017, the company has an asset value of 5.6 million USD. It has generated a net income of 71,564 USD in December 31, 2017. The company was formerly known as Independent Bankshares Corporation and changed its name to Westamerica Bancorporation in December 1982. Westamerica Bancorporation was founded in 1972 and is based in San Rafael, California.

Solera National Bancorp Company Profile

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Solera National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, licensed professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposits; and business loan products, such as real estate secured loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, business lines of credit, and equipment financing. It also provides online banking, account analysis, combined account analysis, commercial sweep, remote deposit, ACH origination, payroll direct deposit, merchant, fraud, business debit card, and cash management services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.

