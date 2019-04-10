Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is engaged in the acquisition of properties which are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is based in Franklin, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Sandler O’Neill downgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of CHCT opened at $35.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $663.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.96. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $24.54 and a 12 month high of $37.14.

In other Community Healthcare Trust news, CAO Leigh Ann Stach sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $251,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 127,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,266,232.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 205.1% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $424.2 million in 93 real estate properties as of September 30, 2018, located in 28 states, totaling approximately 2.1 million square feet.

