Commercial Metals (CMC) PT Raised to $18.50

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) had its target price boosted by Cowen from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Commercial Metals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Macquarie upgraded Commercial Metals from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.23 to $17.37 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup set a $18.00 price target on Commercial Metals and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commercial Metals from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.23.

NYSE CMC opened at $17.61 on Tuesday. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $24.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 1,502.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 739,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 692,873 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

