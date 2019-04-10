Command Center (CCNI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Command Center (OTCMKTS:CCNI) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $24.44 million for the quarter.

Shares of CCNI stock opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. Command Center has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $6.40.

Command Center Company Profile

Command Center, Inc, a staffing company, operates primarily in the manual on-demand labor segment of the staffing industry. It provides services primarily in the areas of light industrial, auto and transportation, and event services. The company serves small to mid-sized businesses in the retail, construction, warehousing, industrial/manufacturing, transportation, and hospitality industries.

