Coherus Biosciences (CHRS) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is a biologics platform company developing biosimilar therapeutics. Its clinical stage pipeline consists of CHS-0214 in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis; CHS-1420 that has completed a Phase I study to treat psoriasis or rheumatoid arthritis; and CHS-1701 which has completed a Phase I study for the treatment of breast cancer patients. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CHRS. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price target on Coherus Biosciences and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Coherus Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Coherus Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.20.

NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $14.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.54. Coherus Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $20.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 3.63.

In other news, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 3,000 shares of Coherus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.92, for a total transaction of $44,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,720.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 19.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHRS. Hound Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Coherus Biosciences by 158.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 2,010,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,768 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Coherus Biosciences by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,382,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,559,000 after purchasing an additional 555,972 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Coherus Biosciences by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,627,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,354,000 after purchasing an additional 483,443 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Coherus Biosciences by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,682,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,266,000 after purchasing an additional 406,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coherus Biosciences by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,682,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,266,000 after purchasing an additional 406,520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Coherus Biosciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

