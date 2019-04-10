CMS Energy Co. (CMS) Position Lessened by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management lessened its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMS. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in CMS Energy by 4,803.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,513,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,006 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Catherine M. Reynolds sold 8,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $434,074.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,860,204.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMS. Zacks Investment Research cut CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Argus increased their target price on CMS Energy from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on CMS Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.83.

Shares of NYSE:CMS traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $54.37. 108,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,334,968. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $42.52 and a 52 week high of $56.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

