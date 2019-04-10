Clorox (CLX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clorox lagged the industry in a month owing to expectations of higher costs in fiscal 2019, which should dent margins. Elevated commodity, manufacturing and logistics expenses hurt gross margin in second-quarter fiscal 2019. Moreover, the company expects gross margin to remain flat in fiscal 2019 owing to increased costs and adverse foreign currency exchange rates. It also expects EBIT margin to decline, due to flat gross margin expectations, and plans to complete the Nutranext integration and advertising investments to support the innovation plans in the back-half. Unfavorable currency also remains a headwind. However, second-quarter fiscal 2019 earnings beat estimates for the ninth straight quarter. Though sales missed estimates, it improved year over year on solid execution of pricing and cost-saving plans. Further, the company's 2020 Strategy, aimed at bolstering growth of categories and overall market share, remains on track.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $142.00 target price on Clorox and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Clorox from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $159.00 to $139.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup set a $171.00 target price on Clorox and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $151.21.

NYSE:CLX opened at $152.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Clorox has a 1-year low of $113.57 and a 1-year high of $167.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.32.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. Clorox had a return on equity of 105.97% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Clorox will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 61.34%.

In other news, SVP Matthew T. Laszlo sold 10,585 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $1,628,925.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,769,096.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 5,340 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $835,389.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Clorox by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in Clorox by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Clorox by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC raised its position in Clorox by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its position in Clorox by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 5,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

