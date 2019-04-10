Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 15,932 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,932 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 0.8% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $41.54 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.74 and a 12 month high of $45.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th.

