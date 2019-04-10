Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Has $867,000 Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. HC Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.2% during the third quarter. HC Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 42,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,961,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $842,951,000 after purchasing an additional 94,114 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 915,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,353,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 47.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 415,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,940,000 after purchasing an additional 134,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lehman Financial Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $219,000. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USB stock opened at $49.22 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $43.14 and a fifty-two week high of $55.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.10%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.08.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Leslie V. Godridge sold 14,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $758,955.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,455.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

