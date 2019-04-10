Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC Invests $44,000 in Altria Group Inc (MO)

Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MO. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 627.6% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 631.3% in the 4th quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

In other Altria Group news, Director Nabil Y. Sakkab acquired 1,352 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.11 per share, with a total value of $70,452.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,682.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nabil Y. Sakkab acquired 1,032 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.42 per share, with a total value of $52,033.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,489.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $55.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $103.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $42.40 and a 12-month high of $66.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 49.05% and a net margin of 27.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 80.20%.

MO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Altria Group from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Citigroup cut Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Cowen cut Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Altria Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.28.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/10/clarfeld-financial-advisors-llc-invests-44000-in-altria-group-inc-mo.html.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.