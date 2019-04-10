Citigroup Inc. Sells 2,511 Shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (CHMI)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) by 48.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,511 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 6.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,264,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,895,000 after purchasing an additional 76,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 82.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 605,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,958,000 after purchasing an additional 273,835 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 35.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,713 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 41,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the third quarter worth $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHMI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Wedbush set a $20.00 price target on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

CHMI stock opened at $17.33 on Wednesday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp has a 52-week low of $16.30 and a 52-week high of $19.35. The stock has a market cap of $290.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.35.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.15. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 64.66% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $6.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.11%.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

