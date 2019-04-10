Citigroup Inc. Raises Holdings in Vedanta Ltd (VEDL)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vedanta Ltd (NYSE:VEDL) by 1,667.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vedanta were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vedanta by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 455,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after acquiring an additional 35,600 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vedanta by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 314,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 54,967 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its position in shares of Vedanta by 347.7% in the fourth quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 229,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 178,000 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Vedanta in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,768,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Vedanta by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 136,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 10,672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. CLSA lowered shares of Vedanta from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Vedanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Vedanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Vedanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Vedanta has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Vedanta stock opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. Vedanta Ltd has a 1 year low of $8.34 and a 1 year high of $19.05. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vedanta had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

Vedanta Company Profile

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company produces oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, iron ore, copper, and aluminum. It also operates 1,980 megawatts (MW) thermal coal-based commercial power facilities; a 600 MW thermal coal-based commercial power facility in Jharsuguda; a 600 MW thermal coal- based commercial power facility in Korba; 274 MW wind power plants; and a 100 MW power plant.

