Citigroup Inc. Has $57,000 Stake in Ur-Energy Inc. (URG)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Ur-Energy were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy in the third quarter valued at $773,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy in the third quarter valued at $2,057,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 851.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,155,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,171 shares during the period. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000.

URG stock opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $0.96.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ur-Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 13 projects located in the United States. Its principal property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and 3 Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

