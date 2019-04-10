Citigroup Inc (C) Shares Bought by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Condor Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 31,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 39,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 29,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C opened at $65.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $75.24.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total transaction of $442,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider W. Bradford Hu sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $348,343.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC set a $76.00 price objective on Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.84.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/10/citigroup-inc-c-shares-bought-by-burns-j-w-co-inc-ny.html.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Read More: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.