Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Cincinnati Financial have outperformed the industry year to date. The company’s low leverage, ample capital, consistent cash flow generation, favorable reserve release, share repurchases and steady dividend hikes should drive growth. Management is appointing agencies and expanding product offerings to ramp up its business profile. Net investment income growth is expected in the near term, driven by rising interest rates. However, exposure to cat loss and a persistent turmoil in group benefits associated with the ACA are headwinds. Higher expenses might also weigh on the desired margin expansion. The company is set to report first quarter results on Apr 24. A Zacks Rank #3 and Earnings EPS of 0.00% makes positive surprise prediction difficult. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the first quarter is pegged at 94 cents, up 30.6% year over year.”

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CINF. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Friday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.00.

Shares of CINF traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.94. The stock had a trading volume of 9,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,762. Cincinnati Financial has a fifty-two week low of $66.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.46. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.48 per share, with a total value of $30,003.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 11.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,334,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $256,108,000 after purchasing an additional 354,822 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 3.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,352,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,894,000 after purchasing an additional 50,776 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 65.5% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,038 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 914,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,261,000 after purchasing an additional 24,116 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.1% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 197,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

