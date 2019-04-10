CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $22.49 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,268 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $22,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookmont Capital Management boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 1,890 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 12,001 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $710,000. Confluence Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $640,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 132,836 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,092,000 after acquiring an additional 8,988 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.80.

UNH opened at $248.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $221.69 and a 1-year high of $287.94. The firm has a market cap of $238.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.79.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.08. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $58.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 27.95%.

In other news, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.61, for a total value of $1,333,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,702 shares in the company, valued at $20,716,130.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 2,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.39, for a total transaction of $742,432.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,400,921.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,930 shares of company stock worth $8,495,383. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

