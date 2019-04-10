Chromadex (CDXC) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ChromaDex Corporation and its subsidiaries supply phytochemical reference standards and reference materials, related contract services, and products for the dietary supplement, nutraceutical, food and beverage, functional food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic markets. ChromaDex’s core business strategy is to use the intellectual property harnessed by its expertise in the area of natural products and in the creation of reference materials to the industry as the basis for providing new and alternative, green, mass marketable products to its customers. The Company’s main priority is to create industry-accepted information, and to provide products and services to every layer of the functional food, pharmaceutical, personal care and dietary supplement markets. The company markets and sells its products in the United States and Canada. It offers its products through distributors in Europe, South America, Korea, India, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright set a $6.00 target price on Chromadex and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. B. Riley started coverage on Chromadex in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Chromadex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Chromadex presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.00.

Shares of CDXC stock opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Chromadex has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $5.00. The stock has a market cap of $228.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.12.

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Chromadex had a negative net margin of 105.57% and a negative return on equity of 90.20%. The company had revenue of $9.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chromadex will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Block sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin M. Farr purchased 6,725 shares of Chromadex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $26,832.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 17,425 shares of company stock valued at $65,726. 10.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Chromadex by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,913,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,209,000 after purchasing an additional 28,817 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Chromadex by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,572,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,744,000 after purchasing an additional 88,125 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chromadex by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,572,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,744,000 after purchasing an additional 88,125 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chromadex by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,092,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 11,220 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Chromadex by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 411,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Chromadex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

