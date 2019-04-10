Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirty-six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have issued a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $542.81.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CMG shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $590.00 price objective (up previously from $550.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, February 11th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $420.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $710.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.67. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $315.77 and a 52 week high of $721.21.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.34. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CFO Jack Hartung sold 7,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $606.77, for a total transaction of $4,338,405.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,448,454.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 11,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.45, for a total transaction of $7,217,351.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,788 shares of company stock worth $31,629,459. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 167 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated approximately 2,500 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

