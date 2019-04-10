Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $500.00 to $700.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill traded as high as $716.49 and last traded at $714.37, with a volume of 268924 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $708.37.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $525.00 target price (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $550.07.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CFO Jack Hartung sold 1,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $807,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,480,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 11,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.45, for a total transaction of $7,217,351.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,788 shares of company stock worth $31,629,459 in the last ninety days. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 220.1% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 738,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $335,622,000 after buying an additional 507,700 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,491,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2,464.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 218,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $99,177,000 after acquiring an additional 209,693 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 307,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $132,659,000 after acquiring an additional 154,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 170.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 225,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $102,368,000 after acquiring an additional 141,893 shares during the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 78.44, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.67.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 17.64%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated approximately 2,500 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

