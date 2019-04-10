China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (CPHI) Short Interest Up 170.7% in March

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 29th, there was short interest totalling 56,985 shares, a growth of 170.7% from the March 15th total of 21,052 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 392,449 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Pharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 97,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.22% of China Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

CPHI opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. China Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $0.84.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, cephalosporin oral solutions, and granules.

