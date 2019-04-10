CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $847,000 Stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,421,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,927,000 after buying an additional 29,538 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,221,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,771,000 after buying an additional 223,512 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,867,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,381,000 after buying an additional 402,710 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,183,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,375,000 after buying an additional 30,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth $122,785,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MHK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.98 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Friday, February 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.55.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 14,247 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $2,000,706.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 2,260 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total transaction of $301,710.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,389. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MHK traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $131.03. The company had a trading volume of 14,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,912. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.52. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.35 and a twelve month high of $247.13.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

