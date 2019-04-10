CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Acquires Shares of 11,028 e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.70. The stock had a trading volume of 17,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,320. e.l.f. Beauty Inc has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $578.52 million, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.74.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $78.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.55 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty Inc will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider John P. Bailey sold 86,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.19, for a total transaction of $709,254.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan T. Fieldman sold 9,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $90,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 322,364 shares of company stock worth $2,791,794. 15.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ELF shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.55.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

