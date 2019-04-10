Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Trims Stake in Starbucks Co. (SBUX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,384 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 4,773 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 21,096 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,428,147 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $101,170,000 after purchasing an additional 74,020 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 37,513 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks stock opened at $75.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $47.37 and a 52-week high of $75.30. The firm has a market cap of $93.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.51.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. Starbucks had a return on equity of 193.00% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Bank of America set a $75.00 target price on Starbucks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Starbucks from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.52.

In other news, insider Clifford Burrows sold 152,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total transaction of $10,260,057.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 311,083 shares in the company, valued at $20,910,999.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek C. Varma sold 73,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total value of $5,006,823.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,630,693.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 565,806 shares of company stock valued at $38,789,988 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

