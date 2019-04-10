Cerner (CERN) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Citigroup in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $77.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $68.00. Citigroup‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Cerner in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.50.

Get Cerner alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $62.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.97. Cerner has a 52-week low of $48.78 and a 52-week high of $67.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 14.84%. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cerner will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,550,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,567,000 after acquiring an additional 462,447 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 32,550,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,567,000 after acquiring an additional 462,447 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,078,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,165 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 191,922.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,043,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,920,000 after acquiring an additional 15,035,201 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 9,829,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626,045 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.