Century Aluminum (CENX) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Century Aluminum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Century Aluminum in a research report on Friday, December 21st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Century Aluminum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Century Aluminum from a sell rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley set a $15.00 price objective on Century Aluminum and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Century Aluminum has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.89.

NASDAQ CENX opened at $9.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.57 and a beta of 1.57. Century Aluminum has a 1-year low of $6.54 and a 1-year high of $20.19.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $481.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.02 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Century Aluminum news, insider Michael A. Bless sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $224,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CENX. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 491,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after buying an additional 195,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Century Aluminum by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 562,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after acquiring an additional 17,070 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at about $553,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,668,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Century Aluminum by 1,084.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 17,359 shares in the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

