Centric Wealth Management Acquires 237 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Becton Dickinson and comprises 0.9% of Centric Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,666,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,654,895,000 after buying an additional 283,433 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 21,666,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,654,895,000 after buying an additional 283,433 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,384,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,367,665,000 after buying an additional 355,223 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 22,485.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,574,612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 6,545,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,208,583 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $721,582,000 after buying an additional 223,215 shares in the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BDX opened at $249.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $67.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.21. Becton Dickinson and Co has a fifty-two week low of $208.62 and a fifty-two week high of $265.87.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 27.97%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $279.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.75.

In related news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 3,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total transaction of $796,458.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,372 shares in the company, valued at $54,926,321.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.40, for a total transaction of $2,839,536.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,903,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,684 shares of company stock valued at $7,518,574. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

