Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY) Now Covered by Raymond James

Equities researchers at Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CVCY. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th.

Shares of CVCY stock opened at $19.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $274.01 million, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.26. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $22.34.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $18.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 167,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 14,077 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,577 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 332,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,283,000 after purchasing an additional 29,659 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 67,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. 46.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as interest-bearing deposits comprising savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

